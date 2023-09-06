Phoenix officers find woman’s body while responding to welfare check call
Sep 6, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX – A woman was found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” inside a central Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responded to a welfare check call in a neighborhood near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road around 2 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
“When officers got to the house, they found a deceased woman inside suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Patricia Hawking.
No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.
Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
Tips reported to Silent Witness that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
