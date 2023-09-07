Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s where to find 9/11 memorial events in the Valley

Sep 7, 2023, 4:15 AM

first responders seen participating in Sept. 11, 2001, events...

(Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Photo)

(Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — It’s been nearly 22 years since 2,996 people were killed in the deadliest terrorist attack to ever occur American soil.

To commemorate the many lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the sacrifices of first responders, events scattered across metro Phoenix will host memorials starting this weekend, until Monday.

Here’s a list of events to commemorate 9/11:

Tower Challenge

  • Day: Monday
  • Time: 7 a.m.
  • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
  • What: Community will gather to walk, climb and run stairs while remembering those who lost their lives.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

  • Day: Saturday
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Road)
  • What: Participants can pay tribute to those who lost their lives as they climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Tunnels to Towers 5K Run and Walk Tempe

  • Day: Sunday
  • Time: 7 a.m.
  • Venue: Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park (550 E. Tempe Town Lake)
  • What: The series was created to honor New York City firefighter Stephen Stiller, who lost his life after he strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

  • Day: Monday
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • Venue: 50 E. Civic Center Drive
  • What: The Gilbert Police Department and Gilbert Fire and Rescue will host the event to remember the lives of those lost.

9/11 Blood Donation Party 

  • Day: Monday
  • Time: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Venue: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass (5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)
  • What: Participants can make a difference by donating blood and helping those in need.

Phoenix 9/11 Heroes Run 2023

  • Day: Saturday
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Venue: Tempe Kiwanis Park (5500 S. Mill Ave.)
  • What: The run activates and unites the community to remember those lost.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(File Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend dip from 2022

Arizona saw fewer DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend than in 2022, according to statistics from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

4 hours ago

man paddle boarding...

KTAR.com

Bright Wealth Management supports charity helping veterans

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a financial services company and its support for the Travis Mills Foundation.

1 day ago

A plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point. (Arizona Department of Transportation X accoun...

KTAR.com

ADOT: Plane makes emergency landing on I-17 near Sunset Point

A plane landed on I-17 southbound Wednesday evening near Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Union High School District)...

Jim Sharpe

The anti-cop kooks on the Phoenix Union High School District board don’t want to learn

As another Phoenix Union High School District student was caught on campus with a gun, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe questions if its board will ever learn from removing student resource officers.

1 day ago

Triple Bonus Crossword Scratcher ticket. A jackpot-winning Arizona Lottery ticket that was set to e...

Kevin Stone

Jackpot prize in Arizona Lottery game claimed just before expiration date

A jackpot-winning Arizona Lottery ticket that was set to expire this week has been claimed, officials announced Wednesday.

1 day ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser at a crime scene. A woman was found dead inside a central Ph...

KTAR.com

Phoenix officers find woman’s body while responding to welfare check call

A woman was found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” inside a central Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Here’s where to find 9/11 memorial events in the Valley