Here’s where to find 9/11 memorial events in the Valley

PHOENIX — It’s been nearly 22 years since 2,996 people were killed in the deadliest terrorist attack to ever occur American soil.

To commemorate the many lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the sacrifices of first responders, events scattered across metro Phoenix will host memorials starting this weekend, until Monday.

Here’s a list of events to commemorate 9/11:

Tower Challenge

Day: Monday

Time: 7 a.m.

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

What: Community will gather to walk, climb and run stairs while remembering those who lost their lives.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Day: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Road)

What: Participants can pay tribute to those who lost their lives as they climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Tunnels to Towers 5K Run and Walk Tempe

Day: Sunday

Time: 7 a.m.

Venue: Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park (550 E. Tempe Town Lake)

What: The series was created to honor New York City firefighter Stephen Stiller, who lost his life after he strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Day: Monday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: 50 E. Civic Center Drive

What: The Gilbert Police Department and Gilbert Fire and Rescue will host the event to remember the lives of those lost.

9/11 Blood Donation Party

Day: Monday

Time: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass (5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)

What: Participants can make a difference by donating blood and helping those in need.

Phoenix 9/11 Heroes Run 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Venue: Tempe Kiwanis Park (5500 S. Mill Ave.)

What: The run activates and unites the community to remember those lost.

