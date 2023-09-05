Close
Dreamy Draw Recreation Area in Phoenix to reopen this week following renovations

Sep 5, 2023, 10:15 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A grand re-opening will be held on Thursday for the Dreamy Draw Recreation Area at the Phoenix Mountain Reserve following extensive renovations.

The event will take place at 2421 E. Northern Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., led by District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark and the parks and recreation team.

Upgrades to the park include three family-friendly ramadas, a six-stall gender neutral bathroom and six ADA accessible parking spaces.

There is also a bike lane redesign, which includes a natural surface walking path adjacent to the lane, newly repaved parking lot and new saguaro cacti.

Additionally, the Drought Pipeline Project in the park is now complete and in service. The project was put in place as a way to provide an alternative water supply to north Phoenix.

The Dreamy Draw Bike Path, Perl Charles Memorial Trail and Dreamy Draw Pleasant Tunnel is already open.

Valley Rain Construction was named as the project contractor, which had previously completed renovations at Piestewa Park.

