PHOENIX — Four people are uninjured after a plane traveling from Mesa to northern Arizona crashed in Prescott Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Prescott Regional Communication Center received multiple calls around 8 a.m. about a small aircraft that had gone down in a field southwest of Prescott Regional Airport, the police department said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where the passengers were found outside of the aircraft and walking around unscathed, police said.

The aircraft departed Falcon Field Airport and stopped in the Prescott Regional Airport to refuel before the final part of the journey to the Grand Canyon.

The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

