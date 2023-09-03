suspected jewelry thief detained by bystanders in Scottsdale...

PHOENIX — A group of men detained a suspected jewelry thief in Scottsdale on Friday morning, officials said.

Troy Bell, 53, is accused of stealing a tray of expensive jewelry near 5th Avenue and Scottsdale Road at around 11:30 a.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The store he allegedly robbed, Marina Jewelers, is located near Old Town Scottsdale.

How did bystanders stop the suspected jewelry thief?

Two brave men who were entering the jewelry store stopped Bell before he could get away, police said.

“The three reportedly got into a fight which ultimately resulted in Bell being detained by the two men and some other helpers,” Scottsdale police said in a statement.

Bystanders stop Marina Jewelers robbery suspect in Scottsdale Arizona. Bravo 👏 People are getting fed up. pic.twitter.com/LWZfEoRhqR — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) September 3, 2023

All of the jewelry was recovered, although some pieces fell during the fight, officials said.

Bell has been booked into jail, police said. They accused him of shoplifting, assault and failure to provide his truthful name.

