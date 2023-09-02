PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes called on the FDA to install stronger protections against e-cigarettes on Wednesday.

A bipartisan coalition of 33 attorneys, including Mayes, filed a letter this week as a response to the FDA’s request for comments on the Center for Tobacco Products’ proposed five-year strategic plan, authorities said.

The coalition of attorney generals urged the FDA to set up specific guardrails to protect youths, such as limiting how much nicotine goes into e-cigarettes and stopping

– Limiting the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes

– Prohibiting e-cigarettes from coming in non-tobacco flavors

– Limiting the way companies market to children

Why does Mayes want stronger protections against e-cigarettes?

“The devastating effects of nicotine addiction are well-documented,” Mayes said in a statement. “It is critical the FDA enact changes to protect children and teens from e-cigarettes.”

More than 2.5 million middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes, according to the FDA. Disposable devices, like vape pens, are the most popular. Vape pens and other devices offer various flavors that attract kids, such as candy, mint or vanilla custard.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, 51% of high school students in Arizona have tried a vaping device. On top of that, vaping increased by 135% from 2017 to 2019 alone.

“We’re seeing an alarming resurgence in nicotine use for young adults,” Mayes said in a statement. “From restrictions on marketing that targets youth, to prohibiting flavors designed to entice teens to use e-cigarettes in the first place, more guardrails are needed to prevent tobacco use and addiction among young people in our country.”

