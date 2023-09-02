Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

AG Kris Mayes calls on FDA to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes

Sep 2, 2023, 4:00 PM

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants more protections against e-cigarettes...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes called on the FDA to install stronger protections against e-cigarettes on Wednesday.

A bipartisan coalition of 33 attorneys, including Mayes, filed a letter this week as a response to the FDA’s request for comments on the Center for Tobacco Products’ proposed five-year strategic plan, authorities said.

The coalition of attorney generals urged the FDA to set up specific guardrails to protect youths, such as limiting how much nicotine goes into e-cigarettes and stopping

– Limiting the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes
– Prohibiting e-cigarettes from coming in non-tobacco flavors
– Limiting the way companies market to children

RELATED STORIES

Why does Mayes want stronger protections against e-cigarettes?

“The devastating effects of nicotine addiction are well-documented,” Mayes said in a statement. “It is critical the FDA enact changes to protect children and teens from e-cigarettes.”

More than 2.5 million middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes, according to the FDA. Disposable devices, like vape pens, are the most popular. Vape pens and other devices offer various flavors that attract kids, such as candy, mint or vanilla custard.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, 51% of high school students in Arizona have tried a vaping device. On top of that, vaping increased by 135% from 2017 to 2019 alone.

“We’re seeing an alarming resurgence in nicotine use for young adults,” Mayes said in a statement. “From restrictions on marketing that targets youth, to prohibiting flavors designed to entice teens to use e-cigarettes in the first place, more guardrails are needed to prevent tobacco use and addiction among young people in our country.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bill Richardson...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former New Mexico governor who helped free Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner dies

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who helped to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian detention, died Saturday.

16 hours ago

Pittsburgh International Airport gun smuggling...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man arrested for smuggling loaded gun into Pittsburgh International Airport

Officials arrested an Arizona man they suspect of smuggling a loaded gun into Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

16 hours ago

The city of Tempe announced a new green stormwater infrastructure plan on Friday....

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe launches green stormwater initiative to cool the city

Tempe leaders announced a new green stormwater infrastructure project, which will use rainwater to cool the city, on Friday.

16 hours ago

West Valley overnight car crash...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix police identify driver who died in Laveen crash

An overnight car crash on early Saturday in north Phoenix left a woman dead, authorities said. Impairment may have played a role, police said.

16 hours ago

OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale...

Serena O'Sullivan

OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale celebrates 7th anniversary with 2 new exhibits and a Starbucks

This Labor Day weekend, the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale will reveal two new exhibits — along with an in-house Starbucks location.

16 hours ago

sunzia transmission power clean energy...

KTAR.com

SunZia construction begins, will bring 3.5 gigawatts of clean energy to Arizona by 2026

The multi-billion SunZia Transmission project, the largest clean-energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, started construction Friday.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

AG Kris Mayes calls on FDA to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes