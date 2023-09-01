PHOENIX — After months without rain, parts of metro Phoenix aren’t getting much of a break from the precipitation heading into the holiday weekend.

Fountain Hills, Goodyear, Surprise and Scottsdale were among the cities to see measurable rain on Friday afternoon.

We're seeing rain in several areas around the valley. Adjust your driving as conditions warrant. #KTARtraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Xi7CCHcaCx — Chuck Rowe KTAR🚦 🚧 (@KTARChuck) September 1, 2023

The moisture comes hours after most of the Valley was hit with its most powerful and destructive storm of the monsoon season.

Some areas in metro Phoenix received over 3 inches of rain on Thursday night.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, where the National Weather Service takes its official readings, is now at 0.13 inches of rain this monsoon season, up from .06 inches before the storm hit.

The airport also recorded wind gusts of 73 mph and thousands of people lost power for hours due to the storm.

Dust blanketed the metro area prior to the rain.

Forecasters predicted more showers and winds upwards of 35 mph in the Valley Friday evening.

The high temperature in Phoenix peaked at 87 degrees as of 1 p.m., far below what the metro area has seen in recent months.

