ARIZONA NEWS

Weinberg Wheeler litigation law firm expands into Phoenix, hires multiple attorneys

Sep 5, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:29 am

gavel hitting table...

(Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images)

(Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY GREG BARR/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, a fast-growing Atlanta law firm, opened a Phoenix office earlier this month and already has four well-known litigation trial attorneys on the payroll, with a fifth Valley lawyer coming on board in mid-September.

Jeremy Alberts, the managing partner of the firm’s Las Vegas office, is also overseeing the expansion into Phoenix. When the new office opened on Aug. 1, the firm brought on five former Valley attorneys from Renaud, Cook, Drury, Mesaros PA after that firm wound down its operations effective July 31.

The attorneys didn’t have to move very far to join Weinberg Wheeler, though. The new firm, for now, is occupying the former Renaud, Cook office space on the ninth floor of the One North Central building in downtown Phoenix. Including support staff, Weinberg Wheeler has 10 employees at the One North Central location.

Two of the former Renaud, Cook, Drury, Mesaros nameplate attorneys now lead the team in Phoenix, including Bill Drury, one of the co-founders of the Arizona-based Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, and Steve Mesaros, another veteran trial attorney who specializes in insurance sector work. The other experienced trial attorneys in the fold are Jeff Hunter and Scott Conlon.

“I had grown up in Phoenix so it was always near and dear to me, and did my undergraduate studies at ASU, and [working in Las Vegas] I had a number of clients here,” Alberts said. “I had known Bill Drury for a long time and we had some of the same clients. This all really was a case of finding the right people at the right place and time. This wasn’t a case of us acquiring that firm or merging; they ceased doing business.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

