Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale adopts short-term rental proposals to strengthen local authority

Sep 1, 2023, 3:00 PM

Scottsdale AirBnB...

(AirBnB Photo)

(AirBnB Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Scottsdale has adopted a trio of short-term rental proposals aimed at upping local authority and protecting neighborhoods.

The proposals cap the number of short-term rentals, limit density in certain areas and establish separation requirements between rentals.

The propositions are now part of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns 2024 Legislative Agenda and will be heard some time during the Arizona Legislature’s next session.

“Mayors throughout Arizona recite horror stories about negative impacts of STRs,” Mayor David Ortega said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“The undercutting of housing, shattered neighborhoods, blockage of pathways and undermining permanent resident population, which erode federal and state revenue sharing, are undeniable.”

The Arizona Legislature would now have to amend state law to allow local governments, such as Scottsdale, enforce the proposals.

The Legislature in 2017 wiped away many municipal ordinances, including in Scottsdale, that banned property rentals of fewer than 30 days.

Some smaller Arizona communities have said that short-term properties now comprise nearly 15% of their total housing stock, according to the release.

Scottsdale said it wants use to the extra tools to return quality of life to its communities.

Several Valley cities have changed rules for short-term rental owners in the past year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Westbound I-10 lanes reopen near the Gila River

The westbound I-10 lanes closed near the Gila River at around 4 p.m. on Friday, Arizona Department of Transportation officials said.

18 hours ago

Anaiah Walker. (Buckeye Police Photo)...

Ashley Paredez/ABC15 Arizona

Family speaks about murder victim Anaiah Walker being victim of sex trafficking

The Anaiah Walker case has made national headlines and now a man, once connected to the Valley teen, has been found guilty at trial.

18 hours ago

Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police search for culprit who fled from scene after fatal hit-and-run in west Phoenix

A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run early Friday morning in west Phoenix, authorities said. Police need help finding the suspect.

18 hours ago

(ADOT Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Parts of metro Phoenix get another round of rain from monsoon storm

After months without rain, parts of metro Phoenix aren't getting much of a break from the precipitation heading into the holiday weekend.

18 hours ago

smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico DPS shooter sentenced...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man who shot DPS trooper sentenced to 169 years in prison

A DPS shooter was sentenced to 169 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in a gunfight with a trooper.

18 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Valley nurse reunited with man she helped revive after heart attack

A Valley nurse was recently reunited with a man she helped revive after he experienced a massive heart attack in early August.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Scottsdale adopts short-term rental proposals to strengthen local authority