ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man who shot DPS trooper sentenced to 169 years in prison

Sep 1, 2023, 12:00 PM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 169 years in prison after getting into a gunfight with a DPS trooper, authorities said Friday.

Juan Manual Rodriguez, 49, was found guilty on 11 charges on July 19, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He was accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, triggering a chase — and taking out a machine gun to fire at the pursuing officer. The attack occurred in Kingman on April 1, 2022, authorities said.

Why was the DPS shooter sentenced to so many years?

He will spend more than a lifetime behind bars — but the time was earned, officials said.

They said his 169-year sentence was determined by his various crimes:

– Attempted first-degree murder: 35 years
– Aggravated assault: 35 years
– Possession of narcotic drugs for sale: 28 years
– Possession of dangerous drugs for sale: 28 years
– Unlawful flight: 6 years
– Money laundering: 20 years
– Aggravated assault: 35 years
– Aggravated assault: 20 years
– Drive-by shooting: 35 years
– Discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure: 20 years
– Misconduct involving weapons: 12 years

During the 2022 attack, Rodriquez rammed his car into the DPS trooper’s vehicle, officials said. He also struck the detective in the back, although the officer fled to a safe location to get medical attention.

Rodriguez also left the gun battle with wounds, but he collapsed on his way to the nearby Mohave County Community College campus, officials said.

