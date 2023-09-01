Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dust and rain hits Valley, thousands without power

Aug 31, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: Sep 1, 2023, 1:33 am

A few Arizona State students stand in the pouring rain during a weather delay of an NCAA college fo...

A few Arizona State students stand in the pouring rain during a weather delay of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Southern Utah Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A severe thunderstorm pummeled the Valley on Thursday night, knocking out power to thousands, dumping significant rain, delaying flights at Sky Harbor International Airport and delaying the second half of the opener for Arizona State football.

The storms began to disperse just before 10:30 p.m.

Thousands are without power across the Valley including SRP customers in Sun Lakes, Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale. Outages are expected to last until after midnight.

Arizona Public Service is also reporting thousands of power outages in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Sky Harbor Airport is advising travelers to check for potential delays among its many carriers. A ground stop went into effect until 10:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, at about 8:24 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florence Junction to near San Tan Village Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to Estrella Sailport.

Wind gusts were recorded up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds knocked down tree limbs and transported unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include large swaths of the Valley, including Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, and Estrella.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising travelers to not enter flooded roadways. All freeways are expected to be impacted.

At Mountain America Stadium, home of the Sun Devils, the football game between ASU and Southern Utah was delayed due to lightning.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Over Easy Facebook Photos)...

Brandon Gray

Over Easy opening 12th location in West Valley this fall

Valley breakfast restaurant Over Easy announced Thursday it's opening a 12th location this fall in the West Valley.

1 day ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Police fatally shoot man in domestic dispute in Casa Grande neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot by police after a domestic incident Thursday afternoon in a Casa Grande neighborhood. 

1 day ago

Police tape...

Brandon Gray

Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

Detectives are looking for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fatally shot a man early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

1 day ago

Kyrene School District sign...

KTAR.com

Gun found in student’s backpack at Phoenix elementary school

Phoenix police are investigating an incident after a gun was found inside a student's backpack Tuesday at a Kyren School District campus. 

1 day ago

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

Arizona’s US Senate race is so interesting, I’m making up words to describe it

Arizona's ever-growing 2024 race for the U.S. Senate has KTAR News host Jim Sharpe inventing words to describe it.

1 day ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Arizona’s US Senate race is so interesting, I’m making up words to describe it

Arizona’s US Senate race is so interesting, Jim Sharpe is making up words to describe it in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Dust and rain hits Valley, thousands without power