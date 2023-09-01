PHOENIX — A severe thunderstorm pummeled the Valley on Thursday night, knocking out power to thousands, dumping significant rain, delaying flights at Sky Harbor International Airport and delaying the second half of the opener for Arizona State football.

The storms began to disperse just before 10:30 p.m.

10:20 PM MST Radar Update: Thunderstorm activity has dispersed over much of Maricopa County. Additional development remains possible at this time. A Dust Storm Warning has been issued for northwestern Maricopa County due to reduced visibilities. #azwx pic.twitter.com/s8TJo9gnQp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

Thousands are without power across the Valley including SRP customers in Sun Lakes, Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale. Outages are expected to last until after midnight.

Arizona Public Service is also reporting thousands of power outages in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Sky Harbor Airport is advising travelers to check for potential delays among its many carriers. A ground stop went into effect until 10:45 p.m.

If you’re traveling tonight, please check with your airline regarding any delays before heading to #PHXSkyHarbor. You may also check your flight status at https://t.co/JI4O5iu1zp — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) September 1, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, at about 8:24 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florence Junction to near San Tan Village Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to Estrella Sailport.

Wind gusts were recorded up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds knocked down tree limbs and transported unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include large swaths of the Valley, including Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, and Estrella.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising travelers to not enter flooded roadways. All freeways are expected to be impacted.

At Mountain America Stadium, home of the Sun Devils, the football game between ASU and Southern Utah was delayed due to lightning.

This is a developing story.

