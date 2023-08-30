Close
ADOT: Northbound Loop 101 lanes closed due to crash in Scottsdale

Aug 29, 2023, 5:04 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Loop 101 crash at Chapparal Road. (Arizona Department of Public Transportation)...

Loop 101 crash at Chapparal Road. (Arizona Department of Public Transportation)

(Arizona Department of Public Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A crash has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 101 Tuesday afternoon at Chaparral Road in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at McDonald Drive.

ADOT said motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes, officials said.

Heavy delays also impacted southbound traffic. However, the backup cleared on the Loop 101 southbound lanes at around 7 p.m., ADOT said.

Although northbound backup started easing at that time, traffic is still heavy, according to the latest ADOR updates.

