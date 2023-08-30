PHOENIX — A crash has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 101 Tuesday afternoon at Chaparral Road in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at McDonald Drive.

ADOT said motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Bad crash on L-101 Pima Fwy NB after Chaparral Road. We’re hearing ADOT has been asked to close the freeway at Chaparral Road. #KTARtrafficAlert #KTARtraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/g4EMWX4IHB — Chuck Rowe KTAR🚦 🚧 (@KTARChuck) August 29, 2023

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes, officials said.

Heavy delays also impacted southbound traffic. However, the backup cleared on the Loop 101 southbound lanes at around 7 p.m., ADOT said.

UPDATE: The backup has cleared on the SB side of L-101 (Pima) near this crash site; the NB backup is easing a little. It’s still heavy; we recommend using alternate routes. There’s no estimated time to reopen L-101 NB. pic.twitter.com/XWFnAivkrL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 30, 2023

Although northbound backup started easing at that time, traffic is still heavy, according to the latest ADOR updates.

