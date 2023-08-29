Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani discusses border, shutdown, Trump indictment

Aug 29, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:26 am

KTAR Video's Profile Picture

BY KTAR VIDEO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona joins KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday to discuss a host of hot-button topics.

Ciscomani, in office in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District since the start of the year, will speak on Congress’ actions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican will also discuss whether there will be a government shutdown and his reaction to President Joe Biden creating a national monument on land surrounding the Grand Canyon that protects from uranium mining.

Finally, Ciscomani will speak on former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment and the first Republican presidential debate.

All interviews can also be heard on 92.3 FM, online or our app.

