PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona joins KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday to discuss a host of hot-button topics.

Ciscomani, in office in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District since the start of the year, will speak on Congress’ actions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican will also discuss whether there will be a government shutdown and his reaction to President Joe Biden creating a national monument on land surrounding the Grand Canyon that protects from uranium mining.

Finally, Ciscomani will speak on former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment and the first Republican presidential debate.

