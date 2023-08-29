Nelly, Flo Rida headline Maricopa’s Wild West Music Festival

PHOENIX — The Wild West Music Festival is returning to Maricopa from Oct. 13-15 for a weekend full of diverse tunes for all music lovers.

The festival will be held at Copper Sky Regional Park with Nelly, Filmore, Flo Rida and Deana Carter headlining different nights.

“We’re thrilled to announce an array of exceptional talent as part of the diverse lineup for the Wild West Music Fest,” Maricopa Mayor Nancy Smith said in a press release.

“This festival embodies our community spirit and marks a significant milestone in our city’s history; we can’t wait for the exciting celebration ahead.”

The event is put on by the city of Maricopa as well as Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations to give fans of all ages national and local musical performances, food trucks and interactive attractions to pay tribute to the early Stagecoach days of the city which date back to the 1950s, according to the release.

The festival will run from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices for kids ages five through 12 will start at $15, general admission adult tickets will start at $30 and VIP tickets will start at $125. Festival entry for children four and under is free, according to the release.

Tickets for Wild West Music Festival are available for purchase now.

