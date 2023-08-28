Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Driver dies after crashing into large metal power pole in north Phoenix

Aug 28, 2023, 8:00 AM

File photo of a Phoenix police patrol vehicle. Motorists were told to avoid the area of McDowell Ro...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A driver died after crashing into a large metal power pole in north Phoenix at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The man was driving along the Interstate 17 access road near Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives said he was traveling north when he hit the curb and lost control of his vehicle. That’s when he struck a large power pole.

Officers who arrived on the scene found him suffering from critical injuries, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

silver alert for glendale police department...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Glendale man with medical condition

A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for an 84-year-old man with a medical condition who was last seen in Glendale.

8 hours ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash at west Phoenix intersection

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

(Paradise Valley Police Department Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Paradise Valley police return 2 lost goats to their owners

The Paradise Valley Police Department asked the public for help finding two lost goats in a Saturday evening Twitter, or X, post.

8 hours ago

Tempe Diablo Stadium...

Colton Krolak

Home run for Arizona: Spring Training pumps over $710 million into economy

Spring Training generated more than $418 million in new revenue for Arizona’s economy this year and more than $710 million in total economic activity, according to a new economic impact study from Arizona State University’s Seidman Institute.

8 hours ago

Safe driving initiatives in the city of Surprise get $30K in funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

City of Surprise gets $30K in grants to launch 2 new safe driving initiatives

Two new safe driving initiatives will promote road safety in Surprise. Local parents and guardians will be able to get free child car seats.

8 hours ago

DMK Restaurants...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Esplanade selects DMK Restaurants as culinary and hospitality provider

The Phoenix Esplanade renovation project has selected DMK restaurants as the facility’s hospitality and culinary provider.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Driver dies after crashing into large metal power pole in north Phoenix