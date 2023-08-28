PHOENIX — A driver died after crashing into a large metal power pole in north Phoenix at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The man was driving along the Interstate 17 access road near Union Hills Drive, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives said he was traveling north when he hit the curb and lost control of his vehicle. That’s when he struck a large power pole.

Officers who arrived on the scene found him suffering from critical injuries, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.