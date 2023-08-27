PHOENIX — A boiled water notice has been issued for the Phantom Ranch area after E.coli bacteria were found in the water supply, the National Park Service said Friday.

The park service said visitors to the area should bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute per 1000 ft. elevation, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Phantom Ranch is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon in the National Park, on the east side of Bright Angel Creek, a little over half a mile north of the creek’s confluence with the Colorado River. Opened in 1922, Phantom Ranch includes a lodge that is part of a National Trust for Historic Preservation program.

Although the exact cause for the contamination has not yet been identified, the park service said common causes include run-off entering the drinking water source following heavy rains, a break in the distribution system pipes or a failure in the water treatment process.

The park service said in order to mitigate the situation, control system adjustments were made and the chlorination process was restarted.

E. coli microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

For more information, contact Patrick Perry at 970-786-0512 or 1575 Shuttlebus Road, P.O. Box 129, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.