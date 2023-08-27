Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

E. Coli found in water supply at bottom of Grand Canyon near Phantom Ranch

Aug 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

phantom ranch grand canyon...

(Flickr Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

(Flickr Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A boiled water notice has been issued for the Phantom Ranch area after E.coli bacteria were found in the water supply, the National Park Service said Friday.

The park service said visitors to the area should bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute per 1000 ft. elevation, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Phantom Ranch is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon in the National Park, on the east side of Bright Angel Creek, a little over half a mile north of the creek’s confluence with the Colorado River. Opened in 1922, Phantom Ranch includes a lodge that is part of a National Trust for Historic Preservation program.

RELATED STORIES

Although the exact cause for the contamination has not yet been identified, the park service said common causes include run-off entering the drinking water source following heavy rains, a break in the distribution system pipes or a failure in the water treatment process.

The park service said in order to mitigate the situation, control system adjustments were made and the chlorination process was restarted.

E. coli microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

For more information, contact Patrick Perry at 970-786-0512 or 1575 Shuttlebus Road, P.O. Box 129, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tonkotsu Ramen from Yutaka Japanese Restaurant (Yelp photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Japanese restaurant in Phoenix ranks among top ramen spots in US by Yelp

A Japanese restaurant tucked away in the Moon Valley Towne Center in Phoenix was ranked among the top 25 spots in the United States by Yelp.

14 hours ago

(AP Photo)...

KTAR.com

Excessive heat warning triggered early as high temperatures return

An excessive heat warning was put into effect ahead of schedule on Saturday as temperatures soared to 113 degrees in metro Phoenix.

14 hours ago

A DNA breakthrough has solved a brutal murder case that shook Prescott to the core in 1987, police ...

Serena O'Sullivan

YCSO: New DNA breakthrough solves homicide cold case that haunted Prescott for decades

Officials finally cracked a homicide cold case that "rocked" Prescott back in 1987, according to a recent announcement.

14 hours ago

Overhead file photo of Maricopa County, Arizona, freeways. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the Repu...

KTAR.com

Weekend I-10, I-17 closures completed early, reopened Sunday

PHOENIX – Two Valley freeways that were closed for maintenance work this weekend have reopened ahead of schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Panda Express pledges nearly $15 million to Phoenix Children’s

Panda Express announced on Wednesday a $14.8 million pledge to Phoenix Children's, supporting the hospital's mission to provide the best health care for children and their families.

14 hours ago

convoluted kidnapping scheme in Chandler envelope full of cash BMW...

KTAR.com

Chandler arrest 2 after finding $15,000 in cash as part of ransom scheme

Chandler police arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to a convoluted kidnapping scheme, according to a Saturday announcement.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

E. Coli found in water supply at bottom of Grand Canyon near Phantom Ranch