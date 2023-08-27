Close
Weekend I-10, I-17 closures completed early, reopened Sunday

Aug 27, 2023, 7:31 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

Overhead file photo of Maricopa County, Arizona, freeways. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the Repu...

(Maricopa Association of Governments Photo)

(Maricopa Association of Governments Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Three Valley freeways that were closed for maintenance work this weekend have reopened ahead of schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are now open between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix.

Interstate 10 westbound also reopened early between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain) and US 60 freeways.

On Saturday, State Route 143 southbound was reopened between the Loop 202 (Red Mountain) and Interstate 10.

The roadways were scheduled for closure until Monday morning, however crews finished their work earlier than expected.

