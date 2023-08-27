PHOENIX – Chandler police arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to a convoluted kidnapping scheme, according to a Saturday announcement.

Their ransom plot involved an envelope full of cash, an imaginary kidnapping and a BMW dealership, officials said.

The two suspects, 21-year-old Julio Paulino Rosario and 22-year-old Raul Roque Reyes, are from the Dominican Republic, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Officials accused Rosario and Reyes of tricking an elderly victim into believing they had kidnapped her son. They allegedly demanded a $15,000 ransom to save him.

Police also said Rosario and Reyes told the victim to send the money to a specific BMW dealership and ask for “Paul.”

How did police solve the convoluted kidnapping scheme?

Officials claim a ride-share driver delivered the envelope to the dealership, a Chapman BMW near Interstate 10 and Ray Road, on behalf of the victim.

According to Chandler police, the driver asked around for Paul, but employees said Paul worked at a different location.

“The driver left the envelope at the dealership and left,” the press release said. “Soon after, two Hispanic males in a white sports car confronted the driver and demanded the envelope.”

After employees called police, an officer arrived in the area and stopped the white sports car, police said.

At the end of the press release, officials advised victims to report these crimes to their local police departments. Anyone with information related to these suspects can call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

