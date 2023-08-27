Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler arrest 2 after finding $15,000 in cash as part of ransom scheme

Aug 27, 2023, 6:30 AM

convoluted kidnapping scheme in Chandler envelope full of cash BMW...

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Chandler police arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to a convoluted kidnapping scheme, according to a Saturday announcement.

Their ransom plot involved an envelope full of cash, an imaginary kidnapping and a BMW dealership, officials said.

The two suspects, 21-year-old Julio Paulino Rosario and 22-year-old Raul Roque Reyes, are from the Dominican Republic, according to the Chandler Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

Officials accused Rosario and Reyes of tricking an elderly victim into believing they had kidnapped her son. They allegedly demanded a $15,000 ransom to save him.

Police also said Rosario and Reyes told the victim to send the money to a specific BMW dealership and ask for “Paul.”

How did police solve the convoluted kidnapping scheme?

Officials claim a ride-share driver delivered the envelope to the dealership, a Chapman BMW near Interstate 10 and Ray Road, on behalf of the victim.

According to Chandler police, the driver asked around for Paul, but employees said Paul worked at a different location.

“The driver left the envelope at the dealership and left,” the press release said. “Soon after, two Hispanic males in a white sports car confronted the driver and demanded the envelope.”

After employees called police, an officer arrived in the area and stopped the white sports car, police said.

At the end of the press release, officials advised victims to report these crimes to their local police departments. Anyone with information related to these suspects can call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo)...

KTAR.com

Excessive heat warning triggered early as high temperatures return

An excessive heat warning was put into effect ahead of schedule on Saturday as temperatures soared to 113 degrees in metro Phoenix.

10 hours ago

A DNA breakthrough has solved a brutal murder case that shook Prescott to the core in 1987, police ...

Serena O'Sullivan

YCSO: New DNA breakthrough solves homicide cold case that haunted Prescott for decades

Officials finally cracked a homicide cold case that "rocked" Prescott back in 1987, according to a recent announcement.

10 hours ago

Overhead file photo of Maricopa County, Arizona, freeways. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the Repu...

KTAR.com

Weekend I-10, I-17 closures completed early, reopened Sunday

PHOENIX – Two Valley freeways that were closed for maintenance work this weekend have reopened ahead of schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Panda Express pledges nearly $15 million to Phoenix Children’s

Panda Express announced on Wednesday a $14.8 million pledge to Phoenix Children's, supporting the hospital's mission to provide the best health care for children and their families.

10 hours ago

More expansions on the horizon for Park Central. (Plaza Cos Rendering)...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Barrow Neurological Institute to lease laboratory space at Park Central bioscience hub

Barrow Neurological Institute plans to build a 10,000-square-foot dry laboratory at Park Central, which recently received the designation as the city of Phoenix's third bioscience research hub.

10 hours ago

Photo of scales and gavel....

Brandon Gray

Maricopa County jury dodgers will face judge in public “order to show cause” hearings

Some Maricopa County citizens who dodged jury duty will have to face a judge to explain why they failed to report.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Chandler arrest 2 after finding $15,000 in cash as part of ransom scheme