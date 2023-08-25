Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police say Arizona man shot victim 17 times, injured baby with stray bullet

Aug 25, 2023, 12:00 PM

Zackary Carrillo mugshot shooting Circle K suspect...

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Department Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Department Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man suspected of injuring a victim and a 6-month-old boy in a Phoenix May shooting was arrested Wednesday, according to court documents.

Zackary Jacob Carrillo, 18, is accused of opening fire on May 13 on a victim at a bus stop in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, court documents said.

Witnesses said Carrillo and an unidentified accomplice shot the victim of 17 times, court documents said. One of them allegedly asked the victim, “Are you ready to die tonight?”

RELATED STORIES

Investigators found a nearby car struck by a stray bullet, according to police. Inside the vehicle was an injured infant, along with his mother and 2-year-old sibling.

Although the victim and the baby survived the shooting, Carrillo faces second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Court documents claim Carrillo later searched for news on the shooting through Facebook and Google.

During his arrest, Carrillo allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, claiming it was in self-defense, police said.

“Carrillo also reportedly knew that a baby was shot during the incident,” court documents said. However, he allegedly told officials he didn’t think his gun was the one that hurt the child.

“He refused to write an apology letter to the toddler’s family,” court documents said.

Carrillo is being held at Fourth Avenue Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

extreme heat in Arizona...

SuElen Rivera

Brace yourself: Intense heat could return to Phoenix for several days

After a slight drop in temperatures, extreme heat could be returning to Phoenix for the next several days.

15 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

Brandon Gray

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs bill giving Arizona 911 dispatchers unlimited mental health services

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2717 which will provide the state's 911 operators unlimited mental health services.

15 hours ago

Project Cities Program...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler partners with ASU to launch sustainability-focused Project Cities Program

Chandler's city council announced the Project Cities Program, a new sustainability-focused partnership with ASU, on Thursday.

15 hours ago

woman types on keyboard...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona has some of the most fraud cases in the US, study finds

A new study from Forbes Advisor found that Arizona is the sixth most scammed state. It also ranked No. 14 for reports of financial fraud.

15 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Shake Shack to open in Goodyear’s future downtown

Shake Shack recently announced plans to open the Valley's sixth location in Goodyear's future downtown area.

15 hours ago

Elijah Penunuri (Phoenix Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 19-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive delay

Officials canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive delay.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Police say Arizona man shot victim 17 times, injured baby with stray bullet