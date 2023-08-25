PHOENIX — A man suspected of injuring a victim and a 6-month-old boy in a Phoenix May shooting was arrested Wednesday, according to court documents.

Zackary Jacob Carrillo, 18, is accused of opening fire on May 13 on a victim at a bus stop in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, court documents said.

Witnesses said Carrillo and an unidentified accomplice shot the victim of 17 times, court documents said. One of them allegedly asked the victim, “Are you ready to die tonight?”

Investigators found a nearby car struck by a stray bullet, according to police. Inside the vehicle was an injured infant, along with his mother and 2-year-old sibling.

Although the victim and the baby survived the shooting, Carrillo faces second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Court documents claim Carrillo later searched for news on the shooting through Facebook and Google.

During his arrest, Carrillo allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, claiming it was in self-defense, police said.

“Carrillo also reportedly knew that a baby was shot during the incident,” court documents said. However, he allegedly told officials he didn’t think his gun was the one that hurt the child.

“He refused to write an apology letter to the toddler’s family,” court documents said.

Carrillo is being held at Fourth Avenue Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

