Crazy in traffic: Beyoncé fans to swarm West Valley roads for State Farm Stadium show

Aug 24, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:53 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – West Valley traffic will be buzzing Thursday when Beyoncé fans, aka the BeyHive, swarm State Farm Stadium for the singer’s highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” stop.

Traffic is expected to be heavy on Interstate 10, the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and surface streets near the Glendale venue before and after the show, including the afternoon/evening commute.

Concertgoers from the Chandler area should consider taking the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to avoid congestion on I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

When does Beyoncé concert in Glendale start?

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Beyoncé is scheduled to hit the stage at 8 p.m., with no opening act.

Stadium parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., and doors open an hour later. Paid parking will also be available at the nearby Tanger Outlets and Westgate Entertainment District.

It’s been five years since the “Crazy in Love” singer performed in the Phoenix area. Her last visit was during the “On the Run II Tour” with husband Jay-Z in September 2018.

The current tour is Queen B’s first without a co-headliner since 2016.

