ARIZONA NEWS

3 hospitalized after fiery crash on 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during rush hour

Aug 23, 2023, 6:18 PM | Updated: 10:02 pm

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after a fiery crash shut down the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred near 24th Street on the eastbound side of the freeway at about 6 p.m. and sent thick smoke into the air, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews at the scene found multiple vehicles with one vehicle on fire.

The fire was extinguished and crews transported three patients to a local hospital.

Several other people involved refused to be taken to the hospital.

Eastbound traffic was getting by in the right lane, while westbound traffic was stopped for about an hour.

All lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

Heavy delays continued in the area into the night.

The crash is under investigation.

3 hospitalized after fiery crash on 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during rush hour