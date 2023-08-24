PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized after a fiery crash shut down the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred near 24th Street on the eastbound side of the freeway at about 6 p.m. and sent thick smoke into the air, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews at the scene found multiple vehicles with one vehicle on fire.

The fire was extinguished and crews transported three patients to a local hospital.

Several other people involved refused to be taken to the hospital.

Eastbound traffic was getting by in the right lane, while westbound traffic was stopped for about an hour.

All lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

L-202 Red Mountain currently shut down in both directions at 24th Street, just east of the Mini Stack. Huge fiery crash here. Stay away from the area of the 202/51/I-10 Mini Stack. #KTARtrafficAlert #KTARtraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/NZOLhyKvVt — Chuck Rowe KTAR🚦 🚧 (@KTARChuck) August 24, 2023

Heavy delays continued in the area into the night.

The crash is under investigation.

