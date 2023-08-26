Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pottery company As You Wish opens 7th Valley location in Queen Creek

Aug 26, 2023

PHOENIX — Pottery company As You Wish announced it opened the doors to its seventh Valley location in Queen Creek last week.

The studio opened at Pecan Plaza at Ellsworth and Riggs roads.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16-17, where visitors who spend at least $50 will receive a family fun pass, which is a punch card that cover eights studio fees and never expires. Reservations for the event are recommended.

“We are super excited to bring the magic of As You Wish to the Queen Creek neighborhood,” Owners Lori and Scott Neff said in a press release.

“With birthday parties, team builds, date nights and just being a space where anyone can spend quality time with family and friends, we know we will be a great fit in such a vibrant community.”

The location can seat up to 50 people and offers hundreds of pottery items to pick from.

As You Wish has a handful of locations across the Valley, including in Chandler, Tempe, Glendale and Desert Ridge in north Phoenix .

