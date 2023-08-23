PHOENIX — Engineering, planning and design firm Kimley-Horn announced Monday it is leaving its office space at The Summit located at 7740 N 16th Street.

Kimley-Horn has committed to a 78,668-square-foot lease at Camelback Arboleda.

The lease relocates and expands the firm’s regional Phoenix office to the Camelback Corridor submarket and brings the Camelback Arboleda Class A office project to 95% leased.

Camelback Arboleda, located at 1661 E. Camelback Road, is 178,792 square feet and is a four-story office building.

It’s surrounded by over 2 million square feet of retail amenities within a two-mile radius including Camelback Retail Center, Marketplace, Colonnade, Town and Country Shopping Center, Biltmore Fashion Park and The Esplanade.

What has Kimley-Horn done in Arizona?

Kimley-Horn services private and public clients on projects ranging from small traffic studies to large-scale highway projects.

It has assessed parking opportunities with Arizona State University with Kimley-Horn software solutions and provided master engineering services to the Mayo Clinic’s 250-acre Phoenix campus.

In addition, the firm created a dust detection system that detects worsening driving conditions due to blowing dust along a stretch of Interstate 10.

Kimley-Horn employs nearly 7,000 staff members in more than 100 offices across the U.S.

