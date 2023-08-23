Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kimley-Horn vacating office space for Camelback Arboleda in Phoenix

Aug 23, 2023, 4:00 PM

Camelback Arboleda...

Kimbly-Horn is relocating its regional officers to Camelback Arboleda in Phoenix. (JJL Inc)

(JJL Inc)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  Engineering, planning and design firm Kimley-Horn announced Monday it is leaving its office space at The Summit located at 7740 N 16th Street.

Kimley-Horn has committed to a 78,668-square-foot lease at Camelback Arboleda.

The lease relocates and expands the firm’s regional Phoenix office to the Camelback Corridor submarket and brings the Camelback Arboleda Class A office project to 95% leased.

Camelback Arboleda, located at 1661 E. Camelback Road, is 178,792 square feet and is a four-story office building.

RELATED STORIES

It’s surrounded by over 2 million square feet of retail amenities within a two-mile radius including Camelback Retail Center, Marketplace, Colonnade, Town and Country Shopping Center, Biltmore Fashion Park and The Esplanade.

What has Kimley-Horn done in Arizona?

Kimley-Horn services private and public clients on projects ranging from small traffic studies to large-scale highway projects.

It has assessed parking opportunities with Arizona State University with Kimley-Horn software solutions and provided master engineering services to the Mayo Clinic’s 250-acre Phoenix campus.

In addition, the firm created a dust detection system that detects worsening driving conditions due to blowing dust along a stretch of Interstate 10.

Kimley-Horn employs nearly 7,000 staff members in more than 100 offices across the U.S.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

KTAR.com

Fiery crash shuts down Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during rush hour

A fiery crash shut down the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during evening rush hour on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent for an abortion ru...

Associated Press

Arizona court to review ruling that abortion doctors can’t be charged under pre-statehood law

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court’s conclusion that abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases.

19 hours ago

A member of the Phoenix Heat Response Program places a sign directing those who need water and othe...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix heat-associated death toll jumps to 133, up 44 in past week

Valley officials have confirmed 133 heat-associated deaths in 2023, a jump of 44 in the past week, according to data released Wednesday.

19 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

8 vehicles, including school bus, involved in fatal Mesa crash

A crash involving eight vehicles, including a school bus, in Mesa left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

19 hours ago

Booking photo of Aaron Johns, who allegedly drove into a house in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2023, killing...

KTAR.com

Driver suspected of impairment crashes into Phoenix house, killing man inside

A man was arrested after allegedly driving into a Phoenix home early Wednesday while impaired, killing a person who was inside.

19 hours ago

mugshot photo of Rene Penaloza...

SuElen Rivera

Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend’s new partner in Phoenix

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend's new partner at an apartment complex in Phoenix, authorities said.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Kimley-Horn vacating office space for Camelback Arboleda in Phoenix