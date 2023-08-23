PHOENIX – Scottsdale restaurant Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill announced Tuesday it is opening a new location in 2024.

The restaurant plans to open the eatery near 44th Street and Camelback Road at the Camelback Village Center in Phoenix.

“We love this neighborhood and look forward to meeting new faces as well as providing the same great experience our guests know and love,” Sandra Van Deraa, owner of Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill, said in a press release.

The Phoenix location will undergo a complete remodel but will remain true to its Scottsdale flagship location, the press release stated.

Outdoor seating and indoor dining will be available for patrons and services will include both dine-in and takeout options.

David Mitroff, regional leasing director at Westwood Financial, said they are excited to welcome the restaurant to the Camelback Village Center.

“The concept will be a great addition to our shopping center providing our patrons with an exciting new place to dine,” Mitroff said in the press release.

