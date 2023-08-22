PHOENIX — An Arizona high school teacher is being investigated after being accused of inappropriately touching and communicating with students, authorities said Tuesday.

Steven Reeser, a new teacher at Mayer High School in Spring Valley, had several students report unwanted touching and strange treatment by him, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted interviews with students and Reeser was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online.

Spring Valley is about 70 miles north of metro Phoenix.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.