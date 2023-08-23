PHOENIX — In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with FOX 10 Phoenix anchor John Hook.

He’s been in the Valley for over 20 years and remains one of the most popular and most recognizable in media.

He’s won multiple Emmys and other awards for his excellence in the news business.

He also authored a book about the death of Hogan’s Heroes actor Bob Crane called “Who Killed Bob Crane.”

We discuss some of the biggest news stories in recent history.

John gives us insight into covering school shootings and being in New York in the days after 9/11.

His perspectives are thought provoking. His career is remarkable. I loved this conversation and I hope that you do too.

