Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kari Lake asks Arizona court to toss Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit

Aug 22, 2023, 8:32 AM

File images of Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, left, and Kari Lake. Richer filed a defamat...

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, left, filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake on June 22, 2023. Lake, the 2022 Republican nominee for Arizona governor, countered with a motion to dismiss on Aug. 21, 2023. (Getty Images File Photos)

(Getty Images File Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Kari Lake is asking the court to throw out Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit against her.

Attorneys for Lake, the losing 2022 Republican nominee for Arizona governor, filed a motion to dismiss Richer’s claim in Maricopa County Superior Court on Monday.

“The sole issue in this case is whether a political candidate should have a judgment entered against her for comments about a public official regarding an election, a matter of significant public concern,” the motion says.

Richer, also a Republican, filed his defamation suit June 22. He said it was an effort to stop Lake from repeating false and harmful statements.

Lake’s motion to dismiss accuses Richer of, as an elected “state actor,” attempting to restrict her First Amendment free speech rights.

RELATED STORIES

“In 2022, the Legislature strengthened laws protecting the rights of citizens to speak freely on matters of public concern,” Jen Wright, an attorney for Lake, said in a press release.

“Richer’s lawsuit is precisely the kind of abuse of the legal system the law was designed to stop. I have every confidence the court will agree, and dismiss the lawsuit.”

Richer’s suit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, names Lake, her campaign and her political fundraising group as defendants. It says Richer has faced death threats and spent thousands of dollars on home security.

In addition to unspecified monetary damages, Richer is seeking a court order declaring Lake’s statements false and requiring her to delete them from social media.

“This lawsuit is not about, ‘I’m ugly’ or ‘I’m terrible’ or ‘I’m the worst’ or something along those lines, which of course is First Amendment-protected,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on June 27.

“This is about a number of specific statements that have accused me of doing, intentionally, a specific unlawful act that would be truly awful, that would cause me to abandon my oath of office, that would be a serious crime — that multiple courts have said is false.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

person holding stolen people statue...

Associated Press

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

Hundreds of Native Americans have been recruited to addiction treatment centers in Phoenix from states as far away as Montana.

9 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs extends Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership with executive order

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order announcing the continuation of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership on Monday which happens to be National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. 

9 hours ago

aerial view of downtown Chandler...

KTAR.com

Expansion project approved for Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler

The Chandler City Council approved an agreement to allow for the construction of a minimum four-story expansion to the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Chandler. 

9 hours ago

john nishke iii...

Brandon Gray

Suspect accused of stealing $600,000 in jewelry in Paradise Valley arrested

A man suspected of stealing more than $600,000 in jewelry in Paradise Valley last year was arrested last week.

9 hours ago

Workstations at the E+I @ ACIC coworking space at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center....

Kevin Stone

ASU to debut coworking space at its Chandler Innovation Center

Arizona State University is set to debut a community coworking space in Chandler as part of the school’s partnership with the East Valley suburb.

9 hours ago

apache junction tree uprooted...

KTAR.com

Monsoon storms roll through the Valley with rain, gusty winds

Thunderstorms rolled through metro Phoenix on Monday night, bringing rain and strong wind gusts to the Valley.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Kari Lake asks Arizona court to toss Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit