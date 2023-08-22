PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order announcing the continuation of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership on Monday which happens to be National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

ASAP is the statewide council on substance abuse and prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

Gov. Hobbs noted her prior work as a social worker and emphasized the importance of a support system for people struggling with substance abuse.

“In order to keep Arizona children and families safe and healthy, we must provide them with the tools they need to do so. The work of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership will be critical to getting that done, and I look forward to working with them as they continue this important mission,” Hobbs said.

ASAP will be led by the Governor’s Office of Youth Faith and Family.

The membership of ASAP will be comprised of between 19-26 members who will be appointed by the Governor.

One person from the following entities will be represented:

Substance Abuse Coalition

Tribal government

Substance abuse treatment service provider

Substance abuse prevention service provider

An individual with lived experience with substance abuse treatment

The business community

State or local law enforcement

Federal law enforcement

Veteran, Reservist, National Guard, Retired or Active Duty Military Member

United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs

The status of the program will be reviewed no later than the end of 2024 to determine its continuation, modification or termination, the governor’s office said.

ASAP will be required to submit annual reports of its activities by July 31 each year.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.