Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs extends Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership with executive order

Aug 22, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:02 am

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is standing by her executive order which prevents county attorneys from prosecuting abortion-related cases. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order announcing the continuation of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership on Monday which happens to be National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

ASAP is the statewide council on substance abuse and prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

Gov. Hobbs noted her prior work as a social worker and emphasized the importance of a support system for people struggling with substance abuse.

RELATED STORIES

“In order to keep Arizona children and families safe and healthy, we must provide them with the tools they need to do so. The work of the Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership will be critical to getting that done, and I look forward to working with them as they continue this important mission,” Hobbs said.

ASAP will be led by the Governor’s Office of Youth Faith and Family.

The membership of ASAP will be comprised of between 19-26 members who will be appointed by the Governor.

One person from the following entities will be represented:

  • Substance Abuse Coalition
  • Tribal government
  • Substance abuse treatment service provider
  • Substance abuse prevention service provider
  • An individual with lived experience with substance abuse treatment
  • The business community
  • State or local law enforcement
  • Federal law enforcement
  • Veteran, Reservist, National Guard, Retired or Active Duty Military Member
  • United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs

The status of the program will be reviewed no later than the end of 2024 to determine its continuation, modification or termination, the governor’s office said.

ASAP will be required to submit annual reports of its activities by July 31 each year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

person holding stolen people statue...

Associated Press

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

Hundreds of Native Americans have been recruited to addiction treatment centers in Phoenix from states as far away as Montana.

7 hours ago

aerial view of downtown Chandler...

KTAR.com

Expansion project approved for Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler

The Chandler City Council approved an agreement to allow for the construction of a minimum four-story expansion to the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Chandler. 

7 hours ago

john nishke iii...

Brandon Gray

Suspect accused of stealing $600,000 in jewelry from Paradise Valley homes arrested

A man suspected of stealing $600,000 in jewelry was arrested last week, according to Paradise Valley police. 

7 hours ago

Workstations at the E+I @ ACIC coworking space at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center....

Kevin Stone

ASU to debut coworking space at its Chandler Innovation Center

Arizona State University is set to debut a community coworking space in Chandler as part of the school’s partnership with the East Valley suburb.

7 hours ago

apache junction tree uprooted...

KTAR.com

Monsoon storms roll through the Valley with rain, gusty winds

Thunderstorms rolled through metro Phoenix on Monday night, bringing rain and strong wind gusts to the Valley.

1 day ago

Buckeye 225's location. (Land Advisors Organization Map)...

KTAR.com

Developers to build industrial park after 2 Buckeye land sales totaling $37 million

Developers will build an industrial park on 3.6 million square feet in Buckeye after two land sales worth $37 million were recently completed.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Gov. Katie Hobbs extends Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership with executive order