ASU to debut coworking space at its Chandler Innovation Center
Aug 22, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX – Arizona State University is set to debut a community coworking space in Chandler as part of the school’s partnership with the East Valley suburb.
The venue, called E+I @ ACIC, is located at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center at Chicago and Delaware Streets, in the city’s downtown district.
Local entrepreneurs and innovators are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the facility Wednesday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. (Registration information and other details can be found here.)
Happening this week at ASU Chandler Innovation Center!
Ribbon-cutting ceremony w/ @cityofchandler @chandlerchamber to celebrate new E+I @ ACIC coworking space!
RSVP now: https://t.co/ibAuFfSNwX#Entrepreneurship #ASU #ChandlerAZ #EconDev pic.twitter.com/GRkHc9tpAu
— Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute (@EntrepreneurASU) August 21, 2023
ASU’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute is managing the free coworking space, which has eight dedicated offices along with open seating areas. Users can request 24-hour access.
As part of Wednesday’s event, the Edson E+I team will share details about a new local business incubation program called the Chandler Endeavor Venture Innovation Incubator.
“Our goal in partnership with ASU is to make the ASU Chandler Innovation Center a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to launch or scale a business,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said in a press release.
“The pieces are now falling into place with the coworking space, prototyping space and upcoming launch of the Chandler Endeavor Venture Innovation Incubator.”
