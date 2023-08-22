PHOENIX – Arizona State University is set to debut a community coworking space in Chandler as part of the school’s partnership with the East Valley suburb.

The venue, called E+I @ ACIC, is located at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center at Chicago and Delaware Streets, in the city’s downtown district.

Local entrepreneurs and innovators are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the facility Wednesday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. (Registration information and other details can be found here.)

ASU’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute is managing the free coworking space, which has eight dedicated offices along with open seating areas. Users can request 24-hour access.

As part of Wednesday’s event, the Edson E+I team will share details about a new local business incubation program called the Chandler Endeavor Venture Innovation Incubator.

“Our goal in partnership with ASU is to make the ASU Chandler Innovation Center a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to launch or scale a business,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said in a press release.

“The pieces are now falling into place with the coworking space, prototyping space and upcoming launch of the Chandler Endeavor Venture Innovation Incubator.”

