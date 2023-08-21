Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 closed because of a law enforcement matter in central Phoenix

Aug 21, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Stock image of closure tape. Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed because of a law enforcement matter...

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed because of a law enforcement matter in central Phoenix during Monday morning rush hour, authorities said. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Interstate 10 was closed Monday morning in central Phoenix because of a law enforcement matter, authorities said.

The closure, which started during rush hour, was due to a person threatening to jump from a pedestrian overpass, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police and fire responders, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, started negotiating with the individual around 7:40 a.m.

The freeway was closed in both directions between 16th Street and the Mini-Stack interchange, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The Mini-Stack is where I-10, State Route 51 and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway connect, between 16th and 24th streets.

RELATED STORIES

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were made available.

This is a developing story.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police lights on a patrol car...

SuElen Rivera

Chandler records lowest crime rate in its history in first half of 2023

The city of Chandler saw its lowest recorded crime rate in its history in the first half of the year, according to recent data. 

10 hours ago

traffic delayed after crash on L 202...

KTAR.com

WB Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after fatal crash closed freeway for several hours

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe reopened Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed it for several hours. 

10 hours ago

Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services accepts resident applications...

Serena O'Sullivan

Resident applications for Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff now open

The Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff started accepting applications to live in the new 74,000-square-foot skilled-nursing facility.

10 hours ago

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns to the Valley this November

This winter season, the Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza will host an assortment of festive events like the iconic tree lighting ceremony.

10 hours ago

Phoenix sushi restaurant third best in nation Yelp...

Serena O'Sullivan

Yelp ranks Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the United States

A new Yelp ranking of the best sushi in the United States pinpointed a Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the nation.

10 hours ago

smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to prison for smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico

An Arizona man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling almost 50 firearms from the United States to Mexico.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Interstate 10 closed because of a law enforcement matter in central Phoenix