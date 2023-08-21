PHOENIX – Interstate 10 was closed Monday morning in central Phoenix because of a law enforcement matter, authorities said.

The closure, which started during rush hour, was due to a person threatening to jump from a pedestrian overpass, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police and fire responders, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, started negotiating with the individual around 7:40 a.m.

The freeway was closed in both directions between 16th Street and the Mini-Stack interchange, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

UPDATE: Both directions of I-10 are now closed near the Mini-Stack. Take an alternate route if possible. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2023

The Mini-Stack is where I-10, State Route 51 and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway connect, between 16th and 24th streets.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other details were made available.

This is a developing story.

