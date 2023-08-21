PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe reopened Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed it for several hours.

The closure went into effect around 5:30 a.m. and the freeway reopened around 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was forced to exit onto Loop 101, ADOT said.

The crash happened near McClintock Road. It is unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

