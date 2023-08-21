Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

WB Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after fatal crash closed freeway for several hours

Aug 21, 2023, 6:21 AM | Updated: 9:05 am

traffic delayed after crash on L 202...

(AZ511 Photo)

(AZ511 Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe reopened Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed it for several hours.

The closure went into effect around 5:30 a.m. and the freeway reopened around 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was forced to exit onto Loop 101, ADOT said.

The crash happened near McClintock Road. It is unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

RELATED STORIES

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police lights on a patrol car...

SuElen Rivera

Chandler records lowest crime rate in its history in first half of 2023

The city of Chandler saw its lowest recorded crime rate in its history in the first half of the year, according to recent data. 

10 hours ago

Stock image of closure tape. Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed because of a law enforcement matter...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 closed because of a law enforcement matter in central Phoenix

Interstate 10 was closed Monday morning in central Phoenix because of a law enforcement matter, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services accepts resident applications...

Serena O'Sullivan

Resident applications for Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff now open

The Arizona State Veteran Home in Flagstaff started accepting applications to live in the new 74,000-square-foot skilled-nursing facility.

10 hours ago

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza returns to the Valley this November

This winter season, the Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza will host an assortment of festive events like the iconic tree lighting ceremony.

10 hours ago

Phoenix sushi restaurant third best in nation Yelp...

Serena O'Sullivan

Yelp ranks Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the United States

A new Yelp ranking of the best sushi in the United States pinpointed a Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the nation.

10 hours ago

smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to prison for smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico

An Arizona man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling almost 50 firearms from the United States to Mexico.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

WB Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after fatal crash closed freeway for several hours