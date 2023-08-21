Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bees sting Sun City maintenance worker over 2,000 times, fire officials say

Aug 20, 2023, 5:07 PM

Bees sting Sun City maintenance worker...

(Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Photo)

(Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A swarm of bees stung a Sun City maintenance worker over 2,000 times on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The man worked for the Pebblebrook Golf Course near Bell and El Mirage roads, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

AFMA crews who arrived on the scene used foam to subdue the swarm while they rescued the victim, according to a Saturday announcement.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities brought him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his critical injuries, officials said.

The golf course shut down so a beekeeper could tend to the remaining bees, the AFMA said.

The AFMA’s statement concluded with a warning for anyone who ever finds themselves in a similar situation.

“If you come into contact with a swarm of bees, cover your face and head and get to shelter as fast as possible,” the AFMA said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

future commerce corridor in north Surprise approved...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise plans to rezone 75 acres of land for commercial development near US 60

Real estate developers should know about a future commerce corridor in north Surprise, which the city approved on Aug. 15.

20 hours ago

sweltering temperatures...

Associated Press

Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records

Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

20 hours ago

free home energy kits to low-income Tempe families...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe gives 48 free home energy kits to low-income families amid sky-high summer energy bills

Forty-eight Tempe families who have been struggling to pay their energy bills got free home energy kits from city officials last week.

20 hours ago

Tropical Storm Hilary path California Arizona 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Flooding risks from Tropical Storm Hilary trigger evacuation order near Lake Mead

The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Hilary to Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday morning, but the storm triggered an evacuation.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix drag race causes accident leaving one person dead, four hospitalized

Two vehicles engaged in a drag race crashed Saturday night leaving one person dead, four others hospitalized.

20 hours ago

FILE - The list of Southwest Airlines flights cancelled grows at Phoenix Sky Harbor International A...

KTAR.com

More than 100 flights cancelled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport

A slew of flight cancellations or delays have been reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Bees sting Sun City maintenance worker over 2,000 times, fire officials say