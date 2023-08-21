PHOENIX — A swarm of bees stung a Sun City maintenance worker over 2,000 times on Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The man worked for the Pebblebrook Golf Course near Bell and El Mirage roads, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

AFMA crews who arrived on the scene used foam to subdue the swarm while they rescued the victim, according to a Saturday announcement.

Authorities brought him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his critical injuries, officials said.

The golf course shut down so a beekeeper could tend to the remaining bees, the AFMA said.

The AFMA’s statement concluded with a warning for anyone who ever finds themselves in a similar situation.

“If you come into contact with a swarm of bees, cover your face and head and get to shelter as fast as possible,” the AFMA said.

