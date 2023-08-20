Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Flooding risks from Tropical Storm Hilary trigger evacuation order near Lake Mead

Aug 20, 2023, 1:23 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Hilary, right, off Mexico’s Pacific coast. (NOAA via AP) Surfers Caspian Ryan, middle, skims on grass as Adrian Zimmernan pulls him with a rope attached to an electric bike pulling the board on fully soaked lawn under heavy rain at Cannon Park in Carlsbad, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) A vehicle splashes through puddles along a street starting to flood in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary is no longer a hurricane but it's still packing what forecasters call "life-threatening" rain as it speeds up Mexico's Baja coast toward Southern California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun) A man searches the beach with a metal detector after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rosarito, Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Hilary hit the coast in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada, Mexico. (AP Photo/Alex Cossio) People walk in the rain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Surfers ride waves at Doheny State Park Beach in Dana Point, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) A child plays in the rain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

PHOENIX — The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Hilary to Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday morning.

Despite the downgrade, weather officials said the flood watch is still in effect for southwestern Arizona. That means locals in those areas should watch out for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

In fact, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation for certain areas of Lake Mead over flooding risks, according to a Facebook announcement.

To be specific, the evacuation area is issued for the national park’s Temple Bar and Willow Beach areas.

“We are responsible for evacuation orders for the entire county,” the county said in a Facebook comment. “Mohave County is 13,000+ square miles. So keep in mind, the weather in your area may not be the same weather that other areas are experiencing.”

Tropical Storm Hilary is impacting more than just those faraway regions, though. Many Arizonans hoping to travel to areas in Hilary’s path, like San Diego or Los Angeles, are dealing with cancelled flights.

