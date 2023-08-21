Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Yelp ranks Phoenix sushi restaurant as the third best in the United States

Aug 21, 2023, 4:15 AM

Phoenix sushi restaurant third best in nation Yelp...

(Yelp Photos)

(Yelp Photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — According to Yelp reviewers, a Phoenix sushi restaurant is the third best place to get sushi in the United States.

Yelp placed Sushi Friend, located near Central and Dunlap avenues, on its list by analyzing a few different factors, including:

– The amount of reviews mentioning “sushi”
– The total volume of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021 and May 3, 2023
– Ratings from that time period

Yelp described the “no-frills storefront” as Phoenix’s go-to destination for the freshest and tastiest sushi. Some of the most popular offerings are the seared salmon roll, poke bowls, fire dragon roll and spicy tuna roll.

Why is this Phoenix sushi restaurant so popular?

Affordability, cheerful service and an intimate ambiance are some of the other top reasons why reasons why customers leave good reviews, Yelp said.

It’s also on Yelp’s list of the top southwest restaurants of 2023.

The intimate sushi spot’s chef-owner, Kevin Min, also got five-star reviews. “I never wanted to open a regular restaurant,” he said in a statement. “It took too many bodies to make it work. I wanted something I could run on my own.”

The beloved sushi spot opened on a rainy day in 2021. “We had no signage, no tables and chairs and no drinks,” he said. “I had to open since our life savings were spent and we needed rent for our home and shop.”

Sushi Friend is located at 8727 N. Central Ave. It’s open from Monday to Saturday.

On Monday and Saturday, sushi is served from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesday through Friday, the doors are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

