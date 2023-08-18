PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Thursday her appointees to the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors.

The commission is one of more than 300 state boards and commissions Hobbs wanted to revamp.

Hobbs expressed that Mexico is a major economic and cultural partner.

“These appointees have the expertise needed to ensure we leverage that partnership to create jobs and grow the economy, promote cultural exchange, and keep every community safe,” she said in a press release.

“With this diverse group of business and community leaders, I’m confident we can build a strong and collaborative cross-border relationship.”

Each border county has at least two representatives and there are more women in the group than have ever served simultaneously, she said.

Additional appointments could be made and applications are still being accepted for anyone interested in applying.

Who was appointed to the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors?

The following people were appointed to the commission:

James Ahlers, Maricopa County, TSMC

Erik Bakken, Pima County, Tucson Electric Power

Former Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, Maricopa County, RWB Worldwide

Adam Brake, Cochise County, Healthcare Industry

Chris Camacho, Maricopa County, Greater Phoenix Economic Council

Jaime Chamberlain, Santa Cruz County, Chamberlain Distributing, Inc.

Gema Duarte Luna, Maricopa County, Luna Valencia

Javier Duran, Pima County, University of Arizona

Julie Engel, Yuma County, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation

Laura Franco French, Maricopa County, TSMC

Arturo Gabaldón, Pima County, Community Water Company of Green Valley

Buna George, Yuma County, Greater Yuma Port Authority

Molly Greene, Maricopa County, Salt River Project

Mignonne Hollis, Cochise County, Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation

Rhett Larson, Maricopa County, Arizona State University

Rana Lashgari, Maricopa County, Arizona Municipal Solutions, LLC

Andrés Martínez, Maricopa County, Arizona State University

Vicki Mayo, Maricopa County, Global Market Innovators

Jack McCain, Maricopa County, American Airlines

Ayensa Millan, Maricopa County, CIMA Law Group

Tim Nelson, Maricopa County, Nelson Law Group, PLLC

Jim Pederson, Maricopa County, Pederson Group, Inc.

Todd Sanders, Maricopa County, Greater Phoenix Chamber

Donna Valdés, Maricopa County, Xico

Guillermo Valencia, Santa Cruz County, Valencia International, Inc.

Yimin Wang, Coconino County, Northern Arizona University

