Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs names appointees to Arizona-Mexico Commission

Aug 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Katie Hobbs...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Thursday her appointees to the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors.

The commission is one of more than 300 state boards and commissions Hobbs wanted to revamp.

Hobbs expressed that Mexico is a major economic and cultural partner.

RELATED STORIES

“These appointees have the expertise needed to ensure we leverage that partnership to create jobs and grow the economy, promote cultural exchange, and keep every community safe,” she said in a press release.

“With this diverse group of business and community leaders, I’m confident we can build a strong and collaborative cross-border relationship.”

Each border county has at least two representatives and there are more women in the group than have ever served simultaneously, she said.

Additional appointments could be made and applications are still being accepted for anyone interested in applying.

Who was appointed to the Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors?

The following people were appointed to the commission:

  • James Ahlers, Maricopa County, TSMC
  • Erik Bakken, Pima County, Tucson Electric Power
  • Former Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, Maricopa County, RWB Worldwide
  • Adam Brake, Cochise County, Healthcare Industry
  • Chris Camacho, Maricopa County, Greater Phoenix Economic Council
  • Jaime Chamberlain, Santa Cruz County, Chamberlain Distributing, Inc.
  • Gema Duarte Luna, Maricopa County, Luna Valencia
  • Javier Duran, Pima County, University of Arizona
  • Julie Engel, Yuma County, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation
  • Laura Franco French, Maricopa County, TSMC
  • Arturo Gabaldón, Pima County, Community Water Company of Green Valley
  • Buna George, Yuma County, Greater Yuma Port Authority
  • Molly Greene, Maricopa County, Salt River Project
  • Mignonne Hollis, Cochise County, Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation
  • Rhett Larson, Maricopa County, Arizona State University
  • Rana Lashgari, Maricopa County, Arizona Municipal Solutions, LLC
  • Andrés Martínez, Maricopa County, Arizona State University
  • Vicki Mayo, Maricopa County, Global Market Innovators
  • Jack McCain, Maricopa County, American Airlines
  • Ayensa Millan, Maricopa County, CIMA Law Group
  • Tim Nelson, Maricopa County, Nelson Law Group, PLLC
  • Jim Pederson, Maricopa County, Pederson Group, Inc.
  • Todd Sanders, Maricopa County, Greater Phoenix Chamber
  • Donna Valdés, Maricopa County, Xico
  • Guillermo Valencia, Santa Cruz County, Valencia International, Inc.
  • Yimin Wang, Coconino County, Northern Arizona University

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix...

KTAR.com

IRS agent dead after being shot during training exercise at federal gun range in Phoenix

An IRS agent is dead after being shot during a training exercise at the federal gun range Thursday in Phoenix.

20 hours ago

Guns and Fentanyl...

KTAR.com

2 from Wisconsin arrested on drugs, weapons charges in Payson

Two suspects from Wisconsin were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop last week on State Route 87 in Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety

20 hours ago

Taylor Swift performing in Glendale, Arizona...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona State University offering Taylor Swift-themed psychology course

The cruel summer break has come to an end, but some Arizona State University students starting class this week are shaking it off by taking a first-time psychology course centered around Taylor Swift.

20 hours ago

(Phoenix Children's photos)...

KTAR.com

Hear stories from 2023 Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s with KTAR, Arizona Sports

For some little ones, there simply isn't enough time. Here is a handful of heart touching stories about kids and their families at Phoenix Children's.

20 hours ago

Then-President Donald Trump meets with then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey at the White House on Aug. 5, 2...

Kevin Stone

Doug Ducey: Donald Trump indictments ‘seen as prosecutors playing politics’

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants Republicans to choose a presidential nominee who can “turn the page,” but he thinks the decision should be up to the voters, not prosecutors.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's Foundation)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: The heart of Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s

KTAR’s Larry Gaydos and Arizona Sports’ Dave Burns have participated in all 15 Give-A-Thons and give their perspective on the fundraiser in this week's Arizona's News Roundup.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Gov. Katie Hobbs names appointees to Arizona-Mexico Commission