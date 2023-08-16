PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office released more information on the case of a West Valley father and adult son who went missing in July.

Chad Holvig, 51, the father of the missing duo was confirmed to be one of the two bodies found on a property in Goodyear. The other body was identified as 31-year-old Anthony Vayne.

The cause of Holvig’s death is unknown and is still under investigation by the medical examiner. Vayne’s death is believed to be a gunshot wound, MSCO said.

On Aug. 4, the General Crimes Division and Tactical Operations United executed a search warrant at a home on the 1100 block of 181st Drive.

Holvig’s son, Dalton, was found with gunshot wounds on his lower extremities which he had for several weeks, MCSO said. He was suffering from an infection and was immediately hospitalized.

In addition to the bodies, several firearms and illegal substances were also found on the property, authorities said.

Detectives detained husband and wife, 40-year-old Roberto Bernal and 48-year-old Christina Bernal, and both were booked under unrelated weapons charges.

The suspects were both charged with prohibited possessor and Roberto was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of Dalton.

They were also charged with kidnapping.

Officials said Dalton had been staying at the property for some time and was familiar with the Bernals. Chad visited to the property to visit or stay with Dalton for a view days, according to the family.

The relationship between Vayne and the Bernals is unknown.

No charges have been filed against anyone in connection to the death of Vayne until they determine who is responsible, authorities said.

The cases remain under investigation.

