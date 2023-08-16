Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley could see widespread storms this weekend after bout of extreme heat

Aug 16, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive he...

A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain. The Valley is under an excessive heat warning Aug. 16-17, 2023, and could see widespread storms later in the week. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The thunderstorms that hit parts of metro Phoenix on Tuesday night might have been the start of an eventful stretch of local weather.

This week’s forecast calls for a bout of extreme heat, which is nothing new this summer, followed by (fingers crossed) possible widespread storms and cooler temperatures.

An excessive heat warning went into effect Wednesday morning and runs until 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs those days are expected to exceed 110 degrees.

After that, the Valley could finally see its first significant storms of what has been a feeble monsoon season.

RELATED STORIES

When will Phoenix get a major monsoon storm?

“Looking at the next few days, our chances overall will be mainly pretty low, so anywhere maybe mainly around 20% or less,” Isaac Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning. “But we’ll start seeing those chances really ramp up as we head into this weekend.”

A tropical storm system in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico is expected to move north over Baja California and into California in the coming days.

The system could result in widespread showers and thunderstorms in the Valley, Smith said.

“We will be looking at some very decent rain chances out there across the south-central Arizona area, including the Phoenix area,” Smith said. “So, we’re going to be looking at our storm chances climbing upwards of 60-70% this weekend.”

The system could also bring temperatures down, with highs below 100 possible Saturday and Sunday. Phoenix’s last day under triple digits was June 13, when it topped out at 96 degrees.

Phoenix’s official rainless streak continues

While much of central Phoenix had storm activity Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the rain missed the gauges at Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

The airport station hasn’t detected precipitation since March 22, a streak of 146 days through Tuesday.

Phoenix’s only longer rainless streak was 160 days from December 1971 to June 1972.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Violent Femmes are scheduled to perform as part of the Arizona State Fair's Coliseum Concert Se...

Kevin Stone

Add it up: Violent Femmes join Arizona State Fair concert lineup

The Arizona State Fair added another popular performer to its new-look Coliseum Concert Series: folk-punk outfit the Violent Femmes.

15 hours ago

photo of inside the hospital regarding a message about children...

KTAR.com

Here’s a look at how Phoenix Children’s continues to provide lifesaving work

Some of the Valley's smallest residents are in need of a miracle. Phoenix Children's needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

15 hours ago

caterers prep food for event...

KTAR.com

Valley caterer hiring hundreds for busy event season

Ahead of its buzzing event season, a leading Valley catering business is hiring 300 positions.

15 hours ago

Two kittens were found under the hood of a car that pulled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Mond...

Kevin Stone

Kittens rescued from underneath car after hitching ride on Phoenix freeway

Two adorable kittens have a new home after hiding out underneath a car and taking a hairy ride on a Phoenix freeway.

15 hours ago

Daniel Harris arrested in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Missouri bank robbery fugitive captured in Phoenix 6 years after crime

A man wanted for a bank robbery in Missouri more than six years ago was recently arrested in Phoenix, authorities said.

15 hours ago

mugshot of lashaun chambers...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in Phoenix last year

A man was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Phoenix last year, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Valley could see widespread storms this weekend after bout of extreme heat