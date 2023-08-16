PHOENIX – Two adorable kittens have a new home after hiding out underneath a car and taking a hairy ride on a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety shared the tale of the young cats’ rescue on social media.

A woman was driving to work Monday morning when she heard meows coming from under the hood, DPS said. It wasn’t the purr of the engine.

She pulled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix to investigate the source of the sound and saw two feline furballs tucked away under the passenger side of the car.

A DPS trooper and roadside motorist assistant responded to the scene and provided tools and assistance so the driver’s husband could remove a tire and retrieve the animals.

The kittens apparently picked the right car for their hideout, because the driver ended up taking them home, giving the story a purr-fect ending.

