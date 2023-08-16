Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kittens rescued from underneath car after hitching ride on Phoenix freeway

Aug 16, 2023, 9:30 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


Two kittens were found under the hood of a car that pulled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped retrieve the critters.

PHOENIX – Two adorable kittens have a new home after hiding out underneath a car and taking a hairy ride on a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety shared the tale of the young cats’ rescue on social media.

A woman was driving to work Monday morning when she heard meows coming from under the hood, DPS said. It wasn’t the purr of the engine.

She pulled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix to investigate the source of the sound and saw two feline furballs tucked away under the passenger side of the car.

A DPS trooper and roadside motorist assistant responded to the scene and provided tools and assistance so the driver’s husband could remove a tire and retrieve the animals.

The kittens apparently picked the right car for their hideout, because the driver ended up taking them home, giving the story a purr-fect ending.

