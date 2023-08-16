PHOENIX — Arizona’s largest brewery will be featured on Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” on Wednesday night.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. will appear in the episode titled “Terror in Tempe” that features the show’s team experiencing the brewery’s paranormal residents.

Arizonans can watch the episode at 7 p.m. on the Discovery Channel or stream it through Discovery+ or Max.

The building where the brewery is housed was originally a retired ice house F. A. Hough’s Ice Factory. Uranus Recording and a dairy creamery were in the building at one point.

In Wednesday’s “Ghost Adventures” episode, one of the paranormal residents will be former creamery supervisor Victor Vogel, who worked in the building from 1929-1943.

Anthony, a darker, more territorial spirit who tends to hide in one of the back rooms and a little dark-haired girl who creeps throughout the entire building will also be featured.

Brewery guests can have an in-person experience by joining an upcoming haunted brewery tour.

