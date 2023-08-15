Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s how you can help Phoenix Children’s Hospital during this year’s Give-A-Thon

Aug 15, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:23 pm

teddy bears on a wagon...

(KTAR News Photo)

(KTAR News Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — For some, a little goes a long way.

This year, KTAR News and Arizona Sports are hosting the 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon week, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Community, and contributions are needed to continue supporting Valley children.

The nonprofit hospital and health care system relies on the generosity of public donations for some of its programs that work toward supporting parents and their children, Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships at Phoenix Children’s, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.

“The small things make a big difference, and a lot of what the funds that are raised through programs like Give-A-Thon do help support some of these programs that are not deemed as being medically necessary,” Harrison said.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s like, you can’t get insurance to pay for teddy bears or a dog to come visit with a patient — the coffee cart that roams through giving people a cup of coffee while they’re in a waiting room. Things like that, they’re exceptionally just amazing for the families and for the kids.”

Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

“That money goes to the Hope Fund, which really allows the hospital to draw on its fund that is able to provide these special services,” Harrison said.

“It helps us invest in new technology. It helps us purchase equipment that maybe isn’t there for capital. It helps us support staffing needs, helps us just run a billion-dollar business.”

As the largest radio hospital fundraiser in the country, the fundraiser last year brought in a record $2.03 million in donations. Since 2009, it has raised more than $20.3 million.

With hundreds of thousands of patients and visits, Phoenix Children’s continues to need help.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo /Adam Fagen)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s why the metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on ‘Jeopardy!’

The metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on a recent episode of 'Jeopardy!' and the contestants were stumped.

14 hours ago

A Goodyear Fire Department hazmat crew is seen working in a file photo. Firefighters responded to t...

KTAR.com

Multiple people hospitalized after exposure to white powder at Phoenix-area prison

Multiple people were treated after being exposed to a powder at a Valley prison, authorities said, but the substance tested as non-hazardous.

14 hours ago

Luke Combs performs at Arizona Financial Theatre on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The country ...

Kevin Stone

Country star Luke Combs to play back-to-back shows at State Farm Stadium

Country superstar Luke Combs will play two in the Valley next year, with a different setlist and opening lineup each night.

14 hours ago

photos showing aftermath of crime spree in Mesa...

KTAR.com

3 teens arrested after allegedly robbing multiple people at gunpoint in Mesa

Three teenagers were arrested for their alleged roles in a violent chain of events in Mesa last week, authorities said.

14 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore...

Associated Press

Federal officials plan to announce 2024 cuts along the Colorado River. Here’s what to expect

Officials are expected to ease 2024 water cuts for Arizona and other states under a slightly improved outlook for the Colorado River’s health.

14 hours ago

silver alert issued for marilyn powell...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Mesa woman with cognitive condition found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday after an 85-year-old woman from Mesa with a cognitive condition was found safe.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Here’s how you can help Phoenix Children’s Hospital during this year’s Give-A-Thon