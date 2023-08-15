Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here's how you can help Phoenix Children's during this year's Give-A-Thon

Aug 15, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 5:32 am

PHOENIX — For some, a little goes a long way.

This year, KTAR News and Arizona Sports are hosting the 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon week, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Community, and contributions are needed to continue supporting Valley children.

The nonprofit hospital and health care system relies on the generosity of public donations for some of its programs that work toward supporting parents and their children, Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships at Phoenix Children’s, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.

“The small things make a big difference, and a lot of what the funds that are raised through programs like Give-A-Thon do help support some of these programs that are not deemed as being medically necessary,” Harrison said.

“It’s like, you can’t get insurance to pay for teddy bears or a dog to come visit with a patient — the coffee cart that roams through giving people a cup of coffee while they’re in a waiting room. Things like that, they’re exceptionally just amazing for the families and for the kids.”

Those interested in making a donation can do so calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 411923 or 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

“That money goes to the Hope Fund, which really allows the hospital to draw on its fund that is able to provide these special services,” Harrison said.

“It helps us invest in new technology. It helps us purchase equipment that maybe isn’t there for capital. It helps us support staffing needs, helps us just run a billion-dollar business.”

As the largest radio hospital fundraiser in the country, the fundraiser last year brought in a record $2.03 million in donations. Since 2009, it has raised more than $20.3 million.

With hundreds of thousands of patients and visits, Phoenix Children’s continues to need help.

