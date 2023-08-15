Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound I-10 reopens in West Valley after temporary closure

Aug 15, 2023, 5:25 AM | Updated: 7:44 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


sign advising drivers about closure at 75th avenue people on freeway looking for bullet casings Phoenix

PHOENIX — Westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed due to a shooting investigation.

The closure happened at 75th Avenue around 5 a.m., and lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers were able to enter back onto the freeway at 99th Avenue, ADOT said.

Phoenix police said a woman was shot in a road rage incident, according to ABC15. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes remained open, but rush-hour traffic was backed up as drivers slowed to see what was happening on the other side of the freeway.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 411923.

