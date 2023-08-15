PHOENIX — Westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed due to a shooting investigation.

The closure happened at 75th Avenue around 5 a.m., and lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers were able to enter back onto the freeway at 99th Avenue, ADOT said.

Phoenix police said a woman was shot in a road rage incident, according to ABC15. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes remained open, but rush-hour traffic was backed up as drivers slowed to see what was happening on the other side of the freeway.

