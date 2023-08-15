Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US Fish and Wildlife proposes removal of Arizona’s state fish from threatened species list

Aug 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

Apache trout Apache trout Apache trout

PHOENIX — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the removal of Arizona’s state fish from the List of Endangered and Threatened Species.

The Apache trout has been under the protection of the Endangered Species Act of 1973. In 1975, the fish was downlisted to the threatened list.

If delisted, it would be the first gamefish to be removed from the list, Fish and Wildlife (FWS) said.

Agency Director Amy Leuders expressed the trout’s recovery is a significant conservation milestone. Lueders said it’s a remarkable story to celebrate during the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.

“The ESA makes a difference by bringing people together to find solutions to conserve and recover imperiled species like the Apache trout,” Leuders said in a press release last week.

What is Arizona’s state fish?

The Apache trout is native exclusively to the streams in and around the White Mountains in the eastern part of Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

It used to be considered the same species as the Gila trout, which was listed under the Endangered Species Preservation Act in 1967.

The Apache trout was first described as a unique species separate from the Gila trout in 1972, according to FWS.

What were the threats to Apache trout?

FWS said a major threat to Apache trout populations was the introduction of non-native trout.

Hybridization with non-native rainbow and cutthroat trout threatened the Apache.

Non-native brook and brown trout also posed threats through competition and predation.

Through conservation efforts, the introduced trout were removed from the Apache fish habitat and barriers were constructed to block further non-native invasions.

How were the Apache trout conserved?

The White Mountain Apache Tribe led conservation efforts.

The tribe collaborated with the U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Trout Unlimited.

With this collaboration, Apache trout populations are rebounding.

The removal of outdated fish passage barriers will reconnect fragmented habitat and Apache trout populations, which will increase genetic diversity, FWS said.

The project is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, which includes the 2022 Apache Trout Recovery Fish Passage Infrastructure Project and the 2023 Crooked Creek Route 55 Culvert Fish Passage Project.

These projects are led by the White Mountain Apache tribe, which is supporting the recovery process by replacing culverts, removing barriers and creating larger meta-populations of the fish by reopening access to over 60 miles of habitat, FWS said.

About the Apache delisting proposal

FWS said the proposal to take Apache trout off the protected list was preceded by a five-year review and 2021 species status assessment.

The assessment valued the species’ current needs, condition and threats.

Models of future scenarios were also included in the assessment.

More than 100 species of plants and animals have been delisted based on recovery or reclassified from endangered to threatened based on improved conservation status.

Hundreds more are stable or improving due to collaborative efforts, FWS said.

Conservation group opposes the proposal

Not everyone is ready to celebrate the possible delisting.

Robin Silver, co-founder of Tucson-based conservation group Center for Biological Diversity, said it’s too soon to strip protections for the Apache trout.

“Their habitat has been hammered by grazing and fires, and they won’t survive without the Endangered Species Act’s safeguards,” Silver said.

“Non-native trout and growing dangers from climate change also jeopardize the trout’s survival.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale cut water usage during soaring July temperatures

Despite record-breaking temperatures in July, Scottsdale cut its water usage year-over-year from 2022 by 7%.

20 hours ago

Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas is a new master-planned community in Apache Junction, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer reveals 5 homebuilders for new Apache Junction master-planned community

Five homebuilders will plan and design houses for the first phase of a new master-planned community in the far East Valley, the project’s developer announced.

20 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect reportedly breaking into car fatally shot by Tempe police

The Tempe Police Department was involved in a shooting on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

20 hours ago

tassel falls off the side of a grad cap...

KTAR.com

Arizona AG’s Office warns about student loan scams with payments set to resume

With student loan repayments beginning soon, Arizona's Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning consumers about possible scams.

20 hours ago

Cloudy weather...

Danny Shapiro

Rain in Phoenix this week a possibility as drought record inches closer

Phoenix is getting closer to reaching its 51-year-old drought record but rain could be on its way as soon as Monday night.

20 hours ago

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

Sponsored Content by BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

US Fish and Wildlife proposes removal of Arizona’s state fish from threatened species list