ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Fire Department’s missing search dog has been found

Aug 13, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:45 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


(Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) Moxie

PHOENIX — A dog with the Arizona Search Dog team that went missing on Saturday night in Goodyear has been found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Moxie was found by a neighbor street away from her home.

She went missing at around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Yuma and Citrus Roads, fire officials said.

While the family was handing out posters for the missing dog, they were reunited with her late Sunday morning

Moxie, a Labrador Retriever, is a member of the Arizona Search Dog team for FEMA and the Phoenix Fire Department, the announcement said.

