Phoenix Fire Department’s missing search dog has been found
Aug 13, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:45 pm
PHOENIX — A dog with the Arizona Search Dog team that went missing on Saturday night in Goodyear has been found, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Moxie was found by a neighbor street away from her home.
She went missing at around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Yuma and Citrus Roads, fire officials said.
Moxie was found by a neighbor streets away from her house. Being the athletic and friendly dog that she is, Moxie jumped her backyard fence and found her way to a neighbor’s pool. While her family was handing out missing posters, they were reunited with her late Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/DYcJN6Xa7h
— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 13, 2023
While the family was handing out posters for the missing dog, they were reunited with her late Sunday morning
Moxie, a Labrador Retriever, is a member of the Arizona Search Dog team for FEMA and the Phoenix Fire Department, the announcement said.
