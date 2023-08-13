Driver charged with manslaughter, DUI after 3-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a three-car crash early Saturday morning in Phoenix, allegedly caused by an impaired driver.

According to police, 63-year-old Fermin Ruiz Gutierrez was stopped at a red light on 51st Avenue at Buckeye Road when another vehicle crashed into his, continued through the intersection and collided with a third vehicle stopped facing the other direction at the light.

Gutierrez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who collided with Gutierrez’s vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Alejandro Carrillo. He was taken into custody and booked on manslaughter, endangerment and DUI charges.

Police did not identify the third driver but said he remained on the scene throughout the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

