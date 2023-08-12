Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Fire airlifts hiker off Piestewa Peak

Aug 12, 2023, 4:00 PM

overheated hiker...

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Technical Rescue Teams saved an overheated hiker on Piestewa Peak on Saturday afternoon, according to the city’s fire department.

“Crews are currently making their way up the mountain to locate the patient,” the fire department announced on Twitter at 12:23 p.m.

The announcement said the crews heard of another hiker in the area who had a medical emergency.

The Phoenix Fire Department shared an update at around 2:30 p.m.

It said the fire and police departments coordinated the overheated hiker to be airlifted off the Freedom Trail at Piestewa Peak.

The patient’s condition required a “hoist operation” to safely move the hiker, the fire department said. The crew members left the mountain safely.

