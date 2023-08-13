Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police name suspect in shooting, carjacking and crashing spree

Aug 12, 2023, 5:00 PM

carjacking suspect...

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police officers on Saturday released the name of the man they believe shut down State Route 51 during a lengthy crime spree earlier this week.

Carlos Delfin, 33, started his reign of chaos at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Phoenix police said.

He allegedly failed to pull over during a traffic stop while driving in the area of 16th Street and McDowell Road.

He then triggered a police chase before stopping his car on SR 51, south of Indian School Road, police said.

There, he crashed into several cars, shot at police and carjacked multiple vehicles on the freeway, according to police.

During his rampage, he caused multiple crashes and even opened fire on one victim, police said. One of his crashes allegedly inflicted life-threatening injuries on a woman.

Overall, Delfin carjacked four vehicles and injured 12 victims, according to police.

Eventually, the suspect crashed an SUV into a house and was caught by officers in a neighborhood near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

“The man ran from the crash site going into several residential yards until he was taken into custody without incident,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

State Route 51 was shut down throughout the night for the investigation but reopened Friday morning, police said.

