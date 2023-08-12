Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

Valley’s first Starbucks with double drive-thru coming to Avondale

Aug 12, 2023, 11:15 AM

Western Retail Advisors to open Starbucks double drive-thru...

(Western Retail Advisors Photo)

(Western Retail Advisors Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Brokerage firm Western Retail Advisors announced Friday it completed a lease to create the Valley’s first Starbucks double drive-thru in Avondale.

That means coffee lovers in the West Valley will be able to use two different lanes to place an order. It will be a faster way to get their morning coffees on the way to work.

Western Retail Advisors also said it will relocate a too-small Starbucks store to a new location at 10655 W. Indian School Road. The new spot, which will have the two lanes, will be around 3,070 square feet.

There might be a faint scent of fried chicken in the air, though. A KFC store previously occupied the space. The new lease will renovate the store, which has been vacant for four years.

The upcoming Starbucks store will front Indian School Road near 107th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway.

RELATED STORIES

Why is Western Retail Advisors planning a Starbucks with two drive-thru lanes?

“This new location gave Starbucks the store size it required but could only stack three or four vehicles in its single drive through lane,” Western Retail Advisors Senior Vice Presidents Bryan Babits said in a statement.

That was far below what was needed.

“Creating a double drive-thru is a great example of Starbucks creativity, overcoming an operational challenge and already contributing to a 26% jump in sales at this new address,” he said.

Bryan Ledbetter, who is also a senior vice president at Western Retail Advisors, said this move is part of a bigger trend.

“Phoenix’s retail demand is happening not only in traditional stores but also in the quick serve restaurant category, making us one of the nation’s hottest locations for new and expanding concepts,” he said.

“Those trends are reflected clearly at this Starbucks store,” Ledbetter said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

Rendering of the new Goodwill store and donation center planned to open in downtown Phoenix in the ...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Historic Firestone Building in downtown Phoenix to become Goodwill store

A team of developers plans to turn a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Phoenix into a flagship store for Goodwill.

14 hours ago

Fry's Fuel Points won't be good at Circle K gas stations after Aug. 31, 2023....

Brandon Gray

Fry’s Fuel Points no longer redeemable at Valley Circle K locations after August

Fry's Fuel Points will no longer be redeemable at Arizona Circle K gas stations after this month, according to the grocer's website.

2 days ago

(Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona gas prices on the rise for now, but that won’t last, expert says

Prices at the gas pump in Arizona are quickly increasing but won't last, according to an industry expert.

3 days ago

Replacement state-issued ID setup...

Brandon Gray

Homeless ID Project making it more convenient for homeless in Phoenix to get state-issued IDs

People experiencing homelessness in Phoenix can now go to the Human Services Campus to get replacement state-issued IDs conveniently. 

3 days ago

Interior of a Sprouts Farmers Market. The Phoenix-based grocer is set to open a new store in Queen ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about opening of new Sprouts Farmers Market in Queen Creek

Sprouts Farmers Market is planning a three-day celebration for the upcoming grand opening of its second Queen Creek location.

4 days ago

portable truck on the road...

KTAR.com

Chemical logistics company to build central Arizona distribution facility

Chemical logistics company NRS Logistics America announced Monday plans to build a distribution and facility center in central Arizona. 

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Valley’s first Starbucks with double drive-thru coming to Avondale