ARIZONA NEWS

Former Mesa officer faces charges of evidence tampering, fentanyl possession

Aug 11, 2023, 4:30 PM

Mesa police logo...

Mesa police uniform (Facebook File Photo/Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Mesa Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY MELISSA BLASIUS/ABC15 ARIZONA


MESA — What started as a medical emergency when a Mesa officer was found unresponsive in his running patrol car has turned into a criminal case.

Former Mesa officer Christopher Jenkins is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He made his first court appearance last week. Mesa police say the patrol officer tampered with evidence and overdosed on drugs on the job last spring, but the officer tells ABC15 the department is trying to drag him through the mud.

According to police reports, a bystander called 911 to report Jenkins passed out in his vehicle on May 18. The vehicle was locked, running, and stopped in the middle of a street.

Arriving officers smashed the window, dragged out their coworker and started CPR. Jenkins regained consciousness after receiving multiple doses of Narcan.

“They saved his life that day,” said Mesa Assistant Police Chief Ed Wessing. “There’s no question.”

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

