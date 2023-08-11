Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man falsely reported that child was inside stolen truck, Phoenix police say

Aug 11, 2023, 8:59 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

Stock image of police tape that says "Crime Scene Do Not Cross." A truck with a 12-year-old child i...

A truck with a 12-year-old child inside was taken from a convenience store parking lot in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were in custody Friday morning after a woman allegedly stole a truck in Phoenix and the vehicle’s owner falsely reported that his son was inside, authorities said.

It turns out that there was no child involved, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“A continued investigation into false reporting is being done with the father as the main suspect,” Sgt. Brian Bower told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “There’s also the secondary investigation of the stolen vehicle with the adult female also in custody.

“So we have two different situations that kind of expanded from one incident.”

What did the man tell police about the truck theft?

Officers first contacted the man around 6:30 a.m. at Van Buren and Seventh streets, police said. He said a woman stole his truck from a convenience store near Buckeye Road and Seventh Street after he gave her a ride.

RELATED STORIES

The man first said that his 11-year-old son was in the truck when it was taken, Bower said. Later information indicated the boy was 12.

After following up on leads, police found the truck and the woman near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. No child was present.

Where was the boy when the truck was stolen?

“While the investigation continued, officers were still looking for the child,” Bower said. “It was learned that the child was actually 18 years old, was never with the father.”

Police confirmed that the teen was with family members when the truck was stolen.

Bower couldn’t say why the man lied about the details of the incident.

“I don’t want to speculate on why people do what they do,” Bower said. “There’s all different types of reasons for it, but the great news is there was … no risk to any child and everything was able to be played out properly.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Kinnerup contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A file photo shows vehicles backed up on a freeway near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Tr...

KTAR.com

Cardinals football returns, and with it comes heavy traffic in West Valley

West Valley motorists should prepare for delays Friday with the Arizona Cardinals playing their preseason opener in Glendale.

11 hours ago

Obee ryan sketch...

KTAR.com

Authorities ID man whose body was found set on fire in Phoenix last year

The man whose body was found set on fire in downtown Phoenix last December has been identified.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Watch live: Exclusive interview with Phoenix Police Michael Sullivan

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan is joining KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Mike Broomhead Show Friday morning to discuss crime rates. 

11 hours ago

Drone footage...

KTAR.com

Watch: Glendale police use drone to find suspect hiding out in storage room

Glendale police released video footage from a drone while it flew through a retail store and found a suspect hiding out in a storage room.

11 hours ago

Boris Epshteyn arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Vi...

Associated Press

Trump adviser arrested in 2021 after groping complaints at Scottsdale nightclub

Boris Epshteyn, an aide to Donald Trump, was arrested in 2021 after he was accused of groping two women in Scottsdale nightclub.

11 hours ago

Phoenix police...

KTAR.com

Suspect accused of carjacking 4 Valley drivers in custody; SR 51 reopens

Southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix reopened Friday morning after an investigation into a suspect who carjacked four vehicles at gunpoint concluded.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Man falsely reported that child was inside stolen truck, Phoenix police say